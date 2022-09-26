The Chucky Doll Has Its Own Pumpkin Beer – Just In Time For Spooky Season

Elysian Brewing announced in a press release (via The Brew Site) that it is partnering with USA Network and SYFY to brew a brand new limited-release beer just in time for fall. And this one's for Chucky. The wheat beer includes cranberry juice to give the drink a blood-red hue and pumpkin puree for a classic fall edge. With a 5.3% ABV, the brew is light in color and features familiar flavors such as chamomile and cinnamon. Don't worry about struggling to find these cans. Each one features a menacing closeup of the demonic doll for your viewing pleasure.

Co-founder of Elysian Brewing Joe Bisacca explained that the brewery wanted to do something different than its other pumpkin ales for this collaboration. "Chucky: A Killer Wit Beer is super drinkable and light, we think that it'll be enjoyed by a wide variety of palates. From the blood-red cranberry to the cinnamon notes, this limited-edition wit encapsulates many of the fall flavors our drinkers love," he said.

If you're dying for a sip of The Killer Wit Beer, it's only available at select bars and retailers across the U.S. To find out if Chucky's drink is available near you, check out the beer finder on Elysian's website – if you're not afraid to look.