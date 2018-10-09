Zombie Skittles Dare You to Taste Rotten Zombie

Are you fearless when the Halloween winds howl and the costumed monsters prowl? If you’re really brave, mark your calendar for 2019 to look for the new packages of Zombie Skittles. Most of the colorful candies are tasty fruit flavors, but a few random Skittles in each bag taste like … rotten zombie. (Sadly, they won't be out this trick-or-treat season and we have to wait till next year.)

Surprising Facts About Your 20 Favorite Candy Brands

Traditional Skittles, of course, are fruit-flavored, and most of the candies in this pack are, too. They have spooky names, but regular tastes, and include Petrifying Citrus Punch, Mummified Melon, Boogeyman Blackberry, Chilling Black Cherry, and Blood Red Berry.

But there’s a terrifying twist: mixed in the bag are certain Skittles that parent company Mars claims taste like rotten zombie.

Mars didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on what “rotten zombie” tastes like in Skittles form. If you’ve tried Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans, inspired by the Harry Potter candy, you know treat-makers are experts at making bite-sized sugary candies that taste like everything from rotten egg to vomit to soap.

Bags of the creepy candies will be priced from $1.89 to $2.99.

To stay in the Halloween spirit, check out these intriguing origin stories for candy corn and other Halloween candies.