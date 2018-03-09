If your favorite Skittles are the strawberry-flavored ones, you’re probably freaking out right now. Taco Bell has just released their new Skittles Strawberry Freeze drink and it apparently tastes exactly like strawberry Skittles.

If that doesn’t give you enough of a sugar rush, the bright red slushy drink is sold in a regular for $2.29 and a large for $2.59, but during Taco Bell’s “Happy Hour” from 2p.m. to 5 p.m. daily, the Skittles Strawberry Freeze will be $1, any size, at participating locations.

The internet has already tried the Taco Bell sweet treat and they seem to be obsessed already.

“Ima keep it real with you guys. The skittles freeze at Taco Bell ACTUALLY tastes like skittles,” tweeted Glo Stick.

“the strawberry skittles freeze from taco bell is bomb as hell js,” agreed @touchitsky.

“110% recommend the Strawberry Skittles slushee from taco bell,” praised Morg followed by a heart-eye emoji and a drooly face one.

