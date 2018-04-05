What Time Does McDonald's Breakfast Menu End?

McDonald’s breakfast is probably their best invention since the Big Mac. In fact, people love their Egg McMuffins and Sausage Biscuits so much that in 2015, McDonald’s launched their wildly successful All-Day Breakfast Menu. But while you can get staple items like hotcakes, hash browns, and Sausage McGriddles all day, the entire breakfast menu is not served all day. So, even now, the question must be asked: When does McDonald’s stop serving breakfast?

Well, McDonald’s breakfast hours vary, but they begin when the restaurant opens for the day, which at most locations is 7 a.m. (some locations are open 24/7 and start breakfast earlier than that, at about 6). The exact time that the switch is made depends on the franchise owner, but most restaurants will switch to a limited selection of breakfast items at 10:30 a.m. That’s when it’s time for your cheeseburgers and Chicken McNuggets, according to McDonald’s.From the very beginning of all-day breakfast, McMuffins and Fruit ‘N Yogurt Parfaits have been available. McGriddles and hotcakes joined the all-day breakfast lineup in 2016 So what menu items are morning exclusives? Once again, that depends on your local franchise owner. According to McDonald’s official website, breakfast-only items include the Fruit & Maple Oatmeal, Egg White Delight McMuffin, Steak Egg and Cheese Biscuit, the Big Breakfast, and the Big Breakfast with Hotcakes. So if you want to get your Big Breakfast fix, you’d better rise and shine early to get to McDonald’s. And if you didn’t know that, we bet you didn’t know these 11 other things about this favorite fast food chain.