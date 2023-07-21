The Single Ingredient McDonald's Swapped To Improve The Egg McMuffin

If you stop in a McDonald's drive-thru in the morning, the fast food chain has a few different breakfast sandwich options. The Egg McMuffin features an egg patty, Canadian bacon, melted American cheese, and real butter on an English muffin. However, one of those ingredients hasn't been a staple in the dish since the sandwich's beginning.

Back in 2015, McDonald's switched to using real butter on its Egg McMuffins. Previously, the fast food chain had used liquid margarine. After the change was announced and stores ran out of their margarine stocks, real butter became the standard for the fast food chain. Since butter is made from heavy cream, its addition to the breakfast sandwiches added an extra smooth flavor, which made for a little extra richness in every bite.

The butter isn't just limited to the Egg McMuffins. If you order any breakfast sandwich — either on a biscuit, muffin, or a bagel – McDonald's will add that rich, real butter to your order.