Travelers will have something to taco ‘bout this summer: Taco Bell is opening a hotel and resort in Palm Springs, California. But prospective guests should move fast, because this spicy venue will only be open for five days.

What flavor of fun does a Taco Bell hotel serve up, exactly? The fast-food chain promises that “everything from guest rooms to breakfast and poolside cocktails will be infused with a Taco Bell twist.” If that doesn’t sound like thinking outside the bun, we don’t know what does.



The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort will also host a gift shop featuring Bell-themed clothing and other items, and a salon that promises Taco Bell-inspired nail art, fades and a braid bar. And expect plenty of Taco Bell flavors, from snacks to happy hour deals, including new menu items only available there.

Reservations for the hotel won’t open until June, and are only available to visitors age 18 and up. Sign up online to be notified about when reservations open and other related news.

Fans responding to a Taco Bell tweet about the resort were ready to pack their bags. “How much does it cost to live here forever?” wrote one Twitter user.

HOW DO I BOOK A ROOM/TRIP. OMG. DO YOU NEED SOMEONE SINGING IN THE LOBBY? Nightly entertainment? I’ll work for free Taco Bell omg — Tyler Conroy🎶🌈 (@tyvid5) May 16, 2019

I'd like to reserve the MexiMelt suite, please. #GodSaveTheMexiMelt — artsyfartsy (@pinkiebean) May 17, 2019

Taco Bell has nibbled at the entertainment and travel worlds before, even hosting parties and weddings for Chalupa-obsessed fans. Whether or not you can gobble up a Taco Bell resort reservation, check out the best hotel in every state.