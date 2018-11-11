Now You Can Host a Saucy Party For 10 At Taco Bell

Sure, you can have a wedding at Taco Bell (or at least, at the chain’s Las Vegas Cantina). But what if that’s nacho speed? Maybe you prefer to season the moment with a party instead. Taco Bell is now allowing fans to book a bash for up to 10 guests at select restaurants through December 22.

“After introducing Taco Bell Weddings in our Las Vegas Cantina and seeing the huge response -- we have had 110 weddings booked there in just over a year -- there was a clear need and opportunity to translate this intersection of fun, cool, and accessible entertaining to any kind of occasion,” said Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell’s global chief brand officer. "For the most devout Taco Bell fans to those who will just find this kitschy cool, we are about to make it easy to become the perfect postmodern party host.”

Interested taco partiers can surf to TacoBellParty.com to reserve their event at one of the participating locations. A TB party includes VIP seating for 2-10 guests and a Taco Bell Décor Kit, consisting of 1 table runner, 10 paper plates and a photo-prop kit, so you can drizzle your pics all over social media like hot sauce on an enchilada. Prices start at $25, and food is extra.



Taco Bell

Not all Taco Bell locations are currently participating: When I plugged in my Seattle ZIP code, the closest location to me that offered the parties was 870 miles and two states away. Would-be partiers with no nearby option can buy a party pack or party accessories at the online store. The hot sauce-packet balloons would surely make a decoration to taco-bout. If you didn’t know Taco Bell hosted weddings and parties, here are 25 things you don’t know about your favorite fast-food chains.