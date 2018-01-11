The Official ‘Game of Thrones’ Ice Hotel Restaurant Tables and Chairs Are Actually Made of Ice

Winter isn’t simply coming; it has arrived. There is now a Games of Thrones Hotel in Finland, and it is every GOT superfan’s dream. The “northern”-inspired hotel, created in partnership with Lapland Hotels SnowVillage, is made from 400 tons of ice sculpted by various artists. It includes 14 rooms and 10 suites, all with their own thermal sleeping arrangements to keep guests as toasty as if they were in King’s Landing, though they’ll sleep on literally beds of ice.

Guests of the cool (literally) ice hotel will be quick to recognize the artists’ recreations of a White Walker, the wall sigils of the great Westerosi houses, a reconstructed Hall of Faces, and, obviously, a replica of the Iron Throne. Most impressively, the hotel is also home to The Ice Bar — a bar made entirely out of ice and guarded by an ice dragon, naturally — as well as two restaurants that have tables and chairs made entirely out of the frozen stuff.



Tomi Kurttila/Lapland Hotels



Tomi Kurttila/Lapland Hotels

Although your seat may be cold, dinner includes hot options like reindeer fillet with roasted Lappish potatoes or pork belly with celeriac purée and rosemary sauce. Of course, if you want to embrace the chill, there is a multi-course dish called “Delicacies of Lapland,” which features cold-smoked reindeer, cold-smoked salmon, whitefish roe, cloudberry jam, and Lappish cheese. Brrr.



Tomi Kurttila/Lapland Hotels

Lapland Hotels recommends guests stay for only a single night and come dressed in appropriate cold weather attire. There are also non-ice cabins on site, which guests can stay in while enjoying a warm breakfast buffet and hotel activities like ice sculpting classes, husky or reindeer sledding, and snowmobiling. But just as all ice sculptures must melt, the Game of Thrones hotel will only be around until April of this year. Can’t hitch a ride on a dragon to get to Finland in time to enjoy some reindeer fillet? Live vicariously through the best food moments from Game of Thrones.