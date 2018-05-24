If you’re not paying attention to the fine print on your phone bill, you need to be. Instead of moaning over the cost, you should be combing through your charges because it could save you money. We've tracked down seven ways your mobile carrier may be ripping you off without you even realizing it.

Hidden Cell Phone Charges and How to Avoid Them Gallery

Some charges are necessary evils, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a provider who will charge you less for the same thing. It may be time to pay attention to your bill, know what you signed up for with your phone plan, and get the heck out of that two-year contract if you can — because it is costing you extra cash.

No, it wasn’t your daughter Becky texting everyone from homeroom about her new shoes. It was your provider, billing you for something you didn’t even sign up for. Your recent decision to move to LA may be what caused that extra $8 charge. However, sometimes even if you’re looking, you won’t find it on your bill. That’s why you should check out The Daily Meal’s hidden cell phone charges and how to avoid them.