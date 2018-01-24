In a study commissioned by Nutrisystem, it was discovered that nearly one in three Americans can’t get through a meal without being on their phone. Out of 2,000 people surveyed, 29 percent of people said that they are on their phone during meals. Even scarier, 35 percent of those surveyed aged 18 to 25 feel they need to have their phone for every meal that they eat. That means 35 percent of people are focusing on emails, Instagram, Twitter, and texting as opposed to the flavor and quality of their food or even talking with family and friends.

The study also concluded that Americans would rather watch television than converse with the people they’re sharing meals with. An astonishing 72 percent of people said that they watch TV while eating meals and that they would rather do that than sit around the table and talk.

“Early research has shown that taking a mindful approach to eating may help you lose weight and consume fewer calories and fat,” said Nutrisystem dietitian Courtney McCormick, according to Fox News. Thirty-four percent of those surveyed also say that they eat more quickly and have less memory of enjoying their meal when they’re distracted by a screen.

“What we’re eating, how much, and how often — those are the things we think about when we’re trying to lose weight,” McCormick continued. “The part we probably focus less on, however, is how we eat. And that is just as important. And it starts with putting down the phone and turning off the TV.”

Mindfulness, or the practice of focusing on the current task at hand — which in the context of eating means noting how your body feels and how your food tastes — is one of our favorite tips from nutritionists can be more healthful than dieting.