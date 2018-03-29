If you’ve dreamed of going to Toy Story’s Pizza Planet in real life, soon Disneyland may make that dream come true. Ahead of the theme park’s Pixar Fest, the latest rumored restaurant to be joining a list of Pixar-themed eateries is, in fact, Pizza Planet.
According to a report published by Disney News Today
, Tommorowland restaurant Redd Rocket’s Pizza Port
will become Alien’s Pizza Planet — A Better Place from April 13 to September 3 as a part of a celebration of all things Pixar. However, Disney has yet to officially confirm or deny this news; The Daily Meal has reached out to Disneyland for comment.
But even if this restaurant does not come to fruition, there are plenty of Pixar-themed treats and restaurants coming to Disneyland
. Limited-edition menu items include chocolate churros inspired by Coco
, a pork chop TV dinner from Up
, and alien-shaped macarons from Toy Story
’s Pizza Planet.
Disney park fans may remember that Pizza Planet used to be a real restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
in Orlando. That restaurant closed in 2016 to make way for the Muppets
-themed pizzeria PizzeRizzo. But even though that restaurant is gone, Toy Story
will have a new presence in Hollywood Studios when Toy Story Land opens on June 30. And who knows? Some of the themed rides could become the best Disney park attractions of all time
.