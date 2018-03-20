First, we had gold churros. Then we had lightsaber churros. Then pumpkin spice and rose gold churros. And now, in the next expected step for Disneyland snacks, we have a rich chocolate churro coming up. In anticipation of its Pixar Fest, celebrating the opening of the newly revamped Pixar Pier, Disneyland is rolling out a variety of animation-themed snacks and treats, including their most decadent churro offering to date.
There will also be Pixar-themed cakes, sandwiches, breads, and popcorn buckets.
Pixar Fest and all the scrumptious treats that will come along with it will kick off at the Disneyland Resort on April 13 and run through September 3, so book your trip to Anaheim soon! And while you’re enjoying these delicious and delightful treats, don’t forget to ride some of the best Disney park attractions of all time.
Canada makes the world’s best Camembert, and France can’t believe it
This all-inclusive resort invites guest chefs to create recipes
The scientists sleep a lot, while the writers suffer from insomnia
Starbucks has not confirmed the rumor, but baristas say it’s true