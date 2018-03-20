First, we had gold churros. Then we had lightsaber churros. Then pumpkin spice and rose gold churros. And now, in the next expected step for Disneyland snacks, we have a rich chocolate churro coming up. In anticipation of its Pixar Fest, celebrating the opening of the newly revamped Pixar Pier, Disneyland is rolling out a variety of animation-themed snacks and treats, including their most decadent churro offering to date.



According to the Disney Parks Blog , the chocolatey churro takes its inspiration from Mexican chocolate and the hit Pixar film. The churro includes a chocolate and vanilla bean dust and salted cinnamon sugar served with a spiced Mexican chocolate dipping sauce.Of course, the chocolaty churro isn’t the only Pixar-themed treat coming to Disneyland this year. Inspired by, treats such as a root beer float served in a souvenir “Woody’s boot” and a strawberry funnel cake are coming to the theme park. Oh, and those adorable green aliens will be turned into macarons.



There will also be Pixar-themed cakes, sandwiches, breads, and popcorn buckets.







Pixar Fest and all the scrumptious treats that will come along with it will kick off at the Disneyland Resort on April 13 and run through September 3, so book your trip to Anaheim soon! And while you’re enjoying these delicious and delightful treats, don’t forget to ride some of the best Disney park attractions of all time.