The Bungalow Hotel on the Jersey Shore Is Perfect for an Autumn Getaway

Planning a fall family vacation? A romantic weekend away? A friends' getaway? The perfect destination, with everything you need to have a great time, is the gorgeous boutique luxury lifestyle property called The Bungalow Hotel in Pier Village, in Long Branch, New Jersey — where you can eat, stay, and play within walking distance of the beach!

Summer may be over, but the weather is still warm, and there's still time to enjoy a vacation at the incredible Jersey Shore. I recently had the pleasure of visiting The Bungalow. Opened in 2009, the hotel is spectacular and family friendly. From the moment you enter, you know you've chosen the right place to stay. The lobby has a warm, open, bright feeling. You will be greeted by incredibly kind staff and surrounded by a unique and visually stunning lounge area.

The lobby hosts a 1950s pool table, a 1920s foosball table, and a gorgeous wall filled with books and inset with a fireplace. There's also a bar area where you can enjoy one of the hotel's signature cocktails or local beers — or take your drink to the outdoor area and unwind.

The hotel offers 24 oversized bedrooms, all with California king beds, flat-screen TVs, Tivoli Bluetooth Sound Boxes, kitchenettes, café tables, expansive window walls, and fireplaces. Every room is inviting, with a bright, fresh, clean look. The bathrooms are spectacular, complete with double sinks, an oversized shower, and a soaking tub — you may never want to leave! A fun little fact I learned: Each room has a clock that is permanently set to 5:00... because, hey, it's always 5:00 somewhere, so enjoy yourself!

During your stay at the Bungalow, you can use one of the complimentary bicycles, or enjoy the selection of family board games and more. A particularly fabulous perk of staying here is access to a private beach club and pool for a small additional fee.

LeMoine Family Kitchen

Once you are settled in at the hotel, head over to Avenue le Club for lunch, dinner, or Saturday or Sunday brunch. The restaurant is stunning, with floor to ceiling windows that look out onto the beach and plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. The food is as wonderful as the view — a perfect blend of Parisian brasserie and luxurious Saint Tropez beach fare. We enjoyed a bright and fresh Greek salad to start, then had another salad, the Avenue Salad — the best shrimp I have ever had, perfectly cooked and absolutely delicious with the accompanying mixed greens, avocado, shaved vegetables, and lemon vinaigrette. The day we visited happened to be National French Fry Day, so of course we had to enjoy some frites as well — and wow were they tasty!

Make your reservations, pack those bags, and head on down to the Jersey Shore before the weather turns cold.