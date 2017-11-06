All Aboard! The Best Christmas Train Rides in America

At Christmastime, we often get caught up in the holiday rush. Many of us are dashing through the snow to pick out the perfect presents, find the best holiday decorations, or shop for the big feast. Some of us are going over the river and through the woods to Grandmother’s house. And many of us are even journeying across the country to see family and friends. The holidays can become overwhelming, with all the whimsy and wonderment lost in the hustle and bustle of the season. Luckily, the magic of Christmas is just a train ride away!

The holiday months bring all kinds of fun for families. And these Christmas train rides are your ticket to the jolliest holiday season yet. The halls have been decked, the cabins have been stocked with delicious holiday cookies and toasty hot chocolate, and you may even get to meet Santa and his elves en route to the North Pole! From Minnesota to Texas, and West Virginia to California, we have scoured the country for the best Christmas train rides in the north, south, east and west.