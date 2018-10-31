Haunted house attractions are entertaining on Halloween, but have you ever considered stepping foot inside a home haunted by real ghosts, spirits and otherworldly apparitions? We’re not talking about your kind of weird neighbor Dirk, who wears a burn mask, striped sweater and fedora once a year to scare the kiddos with a plastic knife covered in ketchup. We mean business! We’re talking about actual houses (and other buildings that were originally built as homes or small inns) that are reportedly legitimately haunted.

13 Houses in America That Might Legitimately Be Haunted Gallery

OK, you caught us. We didn’t physically go to any of these places because we’re big giant fraidy cats. Instead, we did a little digging and found a bunch people who reported paranormal happenings in residences across the nation. You may even recognize some! Take for example the uber spooky Amityville House, which inspired “The Amityville Horror” book and films. Rumor has it that in 1974, Ronald DeFeo Jr. shot and killed six members of his family in this house. A year later when George and Kathy Lutz and their three children moved in, they experienced hellish supernatural activity and — well, you know how the rest goes.

Scared yet? Whether you believe in ghosts or not, there’s no denying that these accounts are terrifying and otherwise unexplainable. If the dead aren’t to blame, who is? You might want to reconsider your stance on who — or what — is causing such a fright at these 13 houses in America that might legitimately be haunted.