Colorful candy corn is as much a part of Halloween in some households as costumes and jack-o-lanterns. Not everyone loves the tri-color treat, but if you’re a fan, head to Trader Joe’s to pick up a bag of their new candy corn popcorn.

“Here’s the trick to this Halloween treat,” the bags read. “We start with freshly popped, fluffy kernels of popcorn, give them a spirited sprinkling of salt, and then coat them in a sweet and crunchy shell.”

The candy corn popcorn even matches the three-color tradition of the candy that inspired it. Some kernels are left white, some are coated yellow, and some coated orange, making for a pretty mix.

You’ll find it in the popcorn and potato chips aisle, sold in 5-ounce bags and priced at $1.99. Trader Joe’s couldn’t be reached for comment, but this is likely a limited-edition treat (there’s even a jack-o-lantern on the bag), so scoop it up soon.

As for taste? I’m munching some right now, and though I’m not the world’s biggest popcorn fan, this novel variety is kind of addictive. If possible, it’s even sweeter than real candy corn, and it really does put you in mind of that candy.

If you aren’t too sure about trying it, but you like caramel corn, you’ll almost certainly gobble this down by the bagful. And now that you’re in a Halloween mood, check out these intriguing origin stories for candy corn and other Halloween candies.