Candy corn is a classic Halloween candy, but that doesn’t mean it needs to stay stuck in the past. This autumn, keep an eye out for a novel twist on the iconic tri-color candy: Sour Patch Kids Candy Corn, which like its namesake little people, blends sour and sweet tastes. More on candy corn Poll: Are You Team Candy Corn?

If you can recall through a nostalgic sugar haze, traditional candy corn is a sugary, triangular treat striped in yellow, orange and white. Sour Patch Kids Candy Corn comes in grape and orange flavors. The grape candy has a light purple base, dark purple middle, and a white tip, while the orange candy has a red base, orange middle, and again a white tip. Both are sweet treats, but dusted with a sour coating.

“I’m especially in love with the grape,” raved candy blogger JunkBanter. “The orange is less special but good nonetheless. The best part about this candy corn is that is doesn’t taste remotely close to candy corn.”

Mondelez, the maker of Sour Patch Kids, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This isn’t the first appearance of the unusual snack. JunkBanter found the treat at discount chain Dollar General, but last year, the Impulsive Buy blog found Sour Patch Kids Candy Corn at Walmart.

If the treat has you dreaming of cool fall nights and spooky spirits, check out these intriguing origin stories for candy corn and other Halloween candies.