Pink and red are prime Valentine’s Day colors. And that helps make Starbucks’ cherry mocha, with its seasonally appropriate sprinkles and tasty cherry tang, one of the simplest and sweetest Heart Day indulgences around.

The Best Coffee Chains in America

The cherry mocha was introduced last Valentine’s Day. It’s inspired by that holiday favorite candy, chocolate covered cherries. It starts with hot espresso poured over slightly sweet mocha sauce and candied cherry syrup, blended with steamed milk, and topped off with whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa and sugar sprinkles in valentine colors.

Cherries are red,

Roses are too.

Be sure to take a moment

to celebrate you. 💕 #CherryMocha pic.twitter.com/rL0svxGUfO — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) February 7, 2019

When Daily Meal staffers tested it in 2018, we thought it tasted a lot like hot chocolate, and that the Frappuccino blended version offered the most cherry taste. That version, “tasted exactly like a cherry cordial, of which I am a fan,” one editor noted.



Starbucks

You don’t need a valentine partner to fall in love with the seasonal drink, but you ’ll have to get to it fast: The cherry mocha is only available until Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at participating U.S. Starbucks locations. It can be served hot, iced, or blended.

Starbucks offers other heart-inspired sweet treats to accentuate the holiday. Look for the Valentine’s Day cake pop, sprinkled with heart candies, plus heart-shaped sugar cookies. Whether or not cherry mocha makes your Valentine’s Day menu, here are 14 reasons why you should drink more coffee.