Starbucks is releasing a brand new festive drink to sweeten up Valentine’s Day. Whether you have a significant other to gift it to or are simply celebrating self-love, the coffee chain is making it a breeze to show that special someone you appreciate him or her “a latte.”

The limited-edition Cherry Mocha is inspired by holiday favorite chocolate covered cherries. It starts with hot espresso poured over a slightly sweet mocha sauce and candied cherry syrup. Steamed milk is added to the mix, and everything is topped off with whipped cream, sugar, and cocoa sprinkles.

This beverage comes hot, iced, or as a Frappuccino and is available February 7 through 14 in the U.S. and Canada.



Courtesy of Starbucks



The baked goods department is also dimming the lights down low for love day. Customers can satisfy their sweet tooth with Confetti Hearts Cake Pops, which feature chocolate cake coated with milk chocolate icing and sprinkled with heart candies.

If cake isn’t your style, opt for a white or pink heart-shaped sugar cookie instead. Both sweet treats are available now for a limited time nationwide.



Courtesy of Starbucks



Outside the confines of the café, Starbucks has added a Molten Chocolate iced latte to its ready-to-drink lineup. Caffeine-fiends can pick it up at major retailers across the country for $2.79 a pop.

