cherry mocha
Courtesy of Starbucks
  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  3. Coffee & Tea
  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  3. Coffee & Tea

Starbucks Launches New Limited-Edition Cherry Mocha for Valentine's Day

By
Editor
Available hot, iced, or as a Frappuccino

Starbucks is releasing a brand new festive drink to sweeten up Valentine’s Day. Whether you have a significant other to gift it to or are simply celebrating self-love, the coffee chain is making it a breeze to show that special someone you appreciate him or her “a latte.”

more starbucks stories

The limited-edition Cherry Mocha is inspired by holiday favorite chocolate covered cherries. It starts with hot espresso poured over a slightly sweet mocha sauce and candied cherry syrup. Steamed milk is added to the mix, and everything is topped off with whipped cream, sugar, and cocoa sprinkles.

This beverage comes hot, iced, or as a Frappuccino and is available February 7 through 14 in the U.S. and Canada.

cherry mocha

Courtesy of Starbucks


The baked goods department is also dimming the lights down low for love day. Customers can satisfy their sweet tooth with Confetti Hearts Cake Pops, which feature chocolate cake coated with milk chocolate icing and sprinkled with heart candies.

If cake isn’t your style, opt for a white or pink heart-shaped sugar cookie instead. Both sweet treats are available now for a limited time nationwide.

baked goods

Courtesy of Starbucks


Outside the confines of the café, Starbucks has added a Molten Chocolate iced latte to its ready-to-drink lineup. Caffeine-fiends can pick it up at major retailers across the country for $2.79 a pop.

But if coffee isn’t your thing and you want to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life, here are 14 lovable last-minute Valentine’s Day getaways for you and your baby boo.

Click for slideshow
Starbucks Secret Menu Items and How to Order Them Like a Pro Slideshow
Related Links
The Healthiest and Unhealthiest Creamers for Your Coffee SlideshowStarbucks’s Secret Menu Item Could Cure Your ColdMost Popular Valentine's Day Candies RankingMeet the Clean 15: The Fruits and Vegetables Least Likely to Poison You
Tags
news
starbucks
Valentine's Day
coffee
cherry mocha
frappuccino
latte
cookies