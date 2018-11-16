Sour Patch Kids Cereal Is Coming, And It's Making Our Mouths Pucker Already

Plenty of sweet treats have been transformed into cereal varieties, from Cookie Crisp to Kellogg's Smorz. But what something about this new announcement makes our mouths pucker: Sour Patch Kids cereal from Post is about to hit store shelves.

You know about Sour Patch Kids candy, colorful little people-shaped treats that feature a sour coating and a sweet middle. But sour, in a cereal? It may sound odd, but it’s coming, and you can consider it a belated Christmas gift. Post's Sour Patch Kids cereal will be sold exclusively in Walmart beginning on Dec. 26, priced at $3.98 a box, according to TODAY Food.

Post did not respond to a request for comment, but Thrillist wrote that the cereal will only be Walmart-exclusive from Dec. 26 till the end of the year, and then will be in all stores.

“The second you open the box, a distinct wave of that soury, sugary Sour Patch Kids smell permeates the kitchen,” wrote a writer for Thrillist who was able to sample the cereal. “Holy moly, they nailed the sour flavors. And not in a bad way, because it’s also still very much a sugary cereal. … How the heck did they make cereal taste like this?”

The Thrillist review compared the new breakfast offering to another popular, colorful sugary cereal, writing that it, “tastes like Sour Patch Fruity Pebbles.” Although in the candy, each Sour Patch Kids color has a different flavor, the variously colored cereal pieces all just taste fruity, apparently.

It’s far from the only new product Sour Patch Kids has introduced. There’s now Sour Patch Kids Candy Corn, plus ice cream and ice pops with the same tangy flavor. And if you enjoy a little zaniness when it comes to breakfast, check out 13 bizarre breakfast cereals you won’t believe ever existed.