First they’re sour, then they’re sweet, and now they’re in the frozen section of the grocery store. Instagrammer @junkfoodmom spotted Sour Patch Kids “Red, White & Blue” ice cream in the cooler “next to the superheroes ice cream” at Walmart. According to her post, the new product is made by Dreyer’s, which is owned by Nestlé, and features lemon sorbet with vanilla ice cream, sour redberry swirls and small blue Sour Patch Kids chunks.

“This stuff is amazing,” @junkfoodmom wrote. “If sour is what you’re looking for it’s here. The combo ice cream/sorbet works great and has a tart lemon flavor.”

It’s unclear at this time whether or not the product is a Walmart exclusive. The Daily Meal has reached out to Nestlé for further information.

Separately, J&J Snack Foods has launched new Sour Patch Kids-flavored ice pops at retail and club stores in the U.S. and Canada. The “sour then sweet” frozen goodies are available in variety packs that feature blue raspberry, lemon, lime, orange, and redberry. A 12-pack will set you back $2.50 to $3.50, and a 30-pack has a recommended retail price of $5.99 to $7.99.



