Sonic Is Selling Fried Oreos With Ice Cream, Because It’s Always State Fair Time

Are you missing the kind of decadent, did-they-really-make-that food you can usually only get at a state or county fair? Sonic Drive-In has upped the sugary ante by offering up battered and fried Oreos served with a side of ice cream. And if you prefer Cinnabon cinnamon rolls to Oreos, you’re covered, too.

“Balancing the richness of your favorite warm dessert with the refreshing creaminess of ice cream has become common practice for a reason,” Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for Sonic Drive-In, said in a statement. “With the new Oreo and Cinnasnacks A La Mode, we took what many traditionally do with a pie or brownie fresh from the oven to create an entirely new experience.”

That means the two snacks combine a hot sweet treat with a small dish of ice cream. The Oreo A La Mode snack takes real Oreo sandwich cookies, batters and fries then, and serves them hot with the cold ice cream on the side. The Cinnabon Cinnasnacks A La Mode features warm, flakey pastries filled with cinnamon roll filling, also served hot with a side of ice cream.

Each treat is priced at $2.99 per serving, and is offered at Sonic for a limited time only. Oreos have been a headline-grabbing cookie these days, from Easter egg-shaped Oreos to carrot cake Oreos with cream-cheese frosting filling. If Oreos are your weakness, munch on the craziest Oreo flavors ever.