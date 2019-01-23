Someone at Oreo headquarters apparently got a hold of a cookie-stamping machine, and they’re not letting go. On the heels of Love, Oreos, a Valentine’s Day cookie with messages of love printed right on the cookie, here come Easter egg Oreos.

Easter egg Oreos have a number of variations from the standard Oreo cookie. The sandwich cookies are egg-shaped, to begin with – not that different from the regular round Oreos, but certainly recognizable as eggs. The crème filling is purple-colored, but not flavored differently than regular Oreos.

The cookie-stamping machine gets put to good use here, just like with the Love, Oreos. The Easter Egg Oreos come in four different designs, mimicking decorated eggs and other Easter themes. They’ll likely be cute for an Easter party, though certainly not as brand-shaking as the enormous Most Stuf Oreos.

It might be a little early to find the Easter Egg Oreos in stores – give the Valentine’s cookies their chance first. A representative for Oreo said the Easter cookies will start hitting shelves in February and will be available for a limited time wherever regular Oreos are sold. And cookie monsters may want to look into the craziest Oreo flavors ever.