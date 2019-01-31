Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges Refuse Their Favorite Drinks in Super Bowl Ad

Some fictional characters are well-known for their favorite drinks. Sarah Jessica Parker, who played New York columnist and fashion queen Carrie Bradshaw on HBO’s “Sex and the City,” is forever associated with cosmopolitans. And Jeff Bridges, in his famous role as The Dude in the 1998 movie “The Big Lebowski,” drank white Russians like they were going out of style. But in a new Super Bowl ad for Stella Artois, the actors switch it up.

The Best Beer in Every State

In the commercial, Parker, presumably playing Carrie, walks into a bar in one of her trademark extreme outfits. But when offered a cosmo, the elegant vodka-cranberry juice cocktail she helped make popular, she orders a Stella instead.

Shortly after, a scruffy, sunglasses-and-sweater-wearing Bridges, looking like he just walked off the set of “The Big Lebowski,” enters. He, too, passes on The Dude’s standard vodka-Kahlua-cream beverage in favor of a Stella. The two iconic characters then briefly bond over their choice of beverage.

It’s a smart way to deliver a point — if Carrie and The Dude can give up their iconic bevvies for a new drink, maybe football watchers should try a Stella? And it’s definitely reaching out to two distinct audiences. There may have already been some crossover between viewers who followed the ups and downs of Carrie’s love life on HBO and those who’ve memorized every line of Lebowski, but that’s just, like, your opinion, man.

Is this Big Game commercial a touchdown for the beer brand? In other ad news, Steve Carell is drinking Pepsi, and the Backstreet Boys are giving Chance the Rapper dance lessons. Stock up for Super Bowl Sunday with 12 mouthwatering game day snacks.