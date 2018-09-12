Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and Hershey’s Whipped Toppings Shake Up Dessert

Spray whipped topping is fun to squirt, and tasty to eat. But it’s just become a lot sweeter thanks to two new varieties from Kraft Heinz. The company now makes Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and Hershey’s milk chocolate dairy whipped toppings.

“Consumers are seeking sweets not just as after-dinner desserts, but also as daytime snacks,” the company said in a statement. “These new whipped toppings add a delicious dimension to any sweet treat, from morning to night.”

The new flavors are made with 100 percent real cream from cows not treated with rBST growth hormone, and without high-fructose corn syrup, oil ingredients, and artificial sweeteners or flavors. The milk-chocolate topping is made with Hershey’s cocoa. Both flavors will be available in 7-ounce cans in the supermarket refrigerated dairy aisle, selling for $3-$4 per can.

What you spray them on is, of course, up to you. The company suggests using the new varieties to top hot chocolate, coffee, ice cream or cake, and says they also make fun additions to waffles, pancakes and fruit. That’s great and all, but we suspect about half of all cans sold will be dispensed directly into mouths.

Some U.S. stores may already have the new whipped toppings, but expect national distribution in October.

The new flavors aren’t the only recent newcomer in the spray topping category. In May, Reddi-wip began selling non-dairy almond and coconut varieties.

