Starbucks is adding two brand-new beverages to its permanent menu roster, and they’re nothing like the brand’s usual blended drinks. Starting May 1, customers in the U.S. and Canada can order the milkshake-like Ultra Caramel and Triple Mocha Frappuccinos — upgraded varieties of the classic Caramel and Mocha Frappuccinos.

Both flavors will feature a new sweet cold brew whipped cream, which is infused with cold brew, dark caramel sauce, and white chocolate mocha sauce. The fluffy topping comes with each new menu item free of cost, and can be added to any other hot or cold beverage for 50 cents.

The Ultra Caramel Frappuccino starts with sweet cold brew whipped cream and dark caramel sauce. Next comes the Frappuccino layer — a blend of dark caramel sauce, Frappuccino Roast coffee, milk, and ice. The drink is finished with yet another layer of sweet cold brew whipped cream and a swirl of smoky dark caramel drizzle.



Starbucks



The Triple Mocha Frappuccino also starts with the sweet cold brew whipped cream and dark mocha sauce. The Frappuccino layer features a blend of mocha sauce, Frappuccino Roast coffee, milk, and ice. Last but not least: another tier of sweet cold brew whipped cream and a drizzle of dark mocha.



Starbucks



These drinks will fill the void in your heart that craves eccentric refreshments like the Unicorn, Crystal Ball, and Zombie Frappuccinos. The Seattle-based coffee chain is phasing out its limited-time offers by cutting them back by 30 percent. At least there’s still Starbucks’ secret menu for those of us who can’t give up Butterbeer.