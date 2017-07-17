  1. Home
Almond Crusted Shrimp
Quick, easy, healthy, and delicious. What’s not to like?
Jul 17, 2017 | 5:19 pm
By
California Almonds
California Almonds

If you’re seeking a sensational lunch inspired by the deep blue sea, youll love these shrimp coated with fresh parsley, almonds, and other savory seasonings.

This recipe is courtesy of California Almonds.

4
Servings
242
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup ground almonds
  • 3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 Teaspoon minced fresh parsley, or 1/2 teaspoon dried
  • 1/2 Teaspoon seafood seasoning
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1 Pound 61-to-70 count shrimp, with tails and veins removed
  • 1 egg white
  • 2 Tablespoons almond or corn oil, divided
  • 1 lemon, cut into wedges

Directions

Stir together almonds, flour, parsley, seafood seasoning, salt and pepper.

Dip each shrimp in egg white, then in almond mixture; lay on a baking sheet or platter until ready to cook.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet; grill shrimp in batches on medium heat, cooking 3–4 minutes, turning once, until pink and golden. Use remaining 1 tablespoon oil as necessary.

Serve shrimp immediately, accompanied by lemon wedges.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
12g
17%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
22mg
7%
Carbohydrate, by difference
27g
21%
Protein
8g
17%
Vitamin A, RAE
28µg
4%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
5mg
7%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
18µg
20%
Calcium, Ca
27mg
3%
Choline, total
2mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
29µg
7%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
19mg
6%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
83mg
12%
Selenium, Se
8µg
15%
Sodium, Na
43mg
3%
Water
112g
4%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
