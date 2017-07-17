Almond Crusted Shrimp

If you’re seeking a sensational lunch inspired by the deep blue sea, youll love these shrimp coated with fresh parsley, almonds, and other savory seasonings.
This recipe is courtesy of California Almonds.
Stir together almonds, flour, parsley, seafood seasoning, salt and pepper.
Dip each shrimp in egg white, then in almond mixture; lay on a baking sheet or platter until ready to cook.
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet; grill shrimp in batches on medium heat, cooking 3–4 minutes, turning once, until pink and golden. Use remaining 1 tablespoon oil as necessary.
Serve shrimp immediately, accompanied by lemon wedges.