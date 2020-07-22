shortbread cookies

In mixer bowl, cream butter and sugar together for 2 minutes, then beat in vanilla.

Sift flours and salt together and stir into creamed mixture, scraping sides of bowl, as necessary, just until combined.

Form the dough into 2 disks and wrap each in plastic or parchment. Chill dough 20 minutes.

Preheat oven to 325 F.

Roll dough to 3/8” thickness. Cut with shape of choice or 2 1/2“round cookie cutter and place 1” apart on sheet pan. These cookies do not spread much.

Dock each cookie in 5 rows with a fork. Sprinkle tops with additional sugar.

Bake 25-30 minutes or just until golden brown on the bottoms.