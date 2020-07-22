  1. Home
Shortbread Cookies

July 22, 2020 | 3:28pm
A buttery delight

Courtesy of Domino Sugar

Pair these with tea or coffee or when you need something sweet. 

Ready in
1 h
30 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
143
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 3/4 Cups Domino® Organic Raw Cane Sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 Cups cake/pastry flour
  • 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt

Directions

In mixer bowl, cream butter and sugar together for 2 minutes, then beat in vanilla.

Sift flours and salt together and stir into creamed mixture, scraping sides of bowl, as necessary, just until combined.

Form the dough into 2 disks and wrap each in plastic or parchment. Chill dough 20 minutes.

Preheat oven to 325 F.

Roll dough to 3/8” thickness. Cut with shape of choice or 2 1/2“round cookie cutter and place 1” apart on sheet pan. These cookies do not spread much.

Dock each cookie in 5 rows with a fork. Sprinkle tops with additional sugar.

Bake 25-30 minutes or just until golden brown on the bottoms.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving143
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated5g24%
Cholesterol20mg7%
Protein1g3%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A65µg7%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.9%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.5%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium4mgN/A
Fiber0.3g1.1%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)40µg10%
Folic acid20µgN/A
Iron1mg5.3%
Magnesium3mg1%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.9mg5.8%
Phosphorus15mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium17mgN/A
Sodium50mg2%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.2%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water3gN/A
