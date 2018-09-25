This Soup Was An ‘Absolute Sensation’ With Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II is 92, but she’s still unafraid to welcome new foods into her diet. “Queen of the World,” a new HBO documentary about the monarch’s long life and reign, premieres Oct. 1, and according to Britain’s Express newspaper, it delves into the royal kitchens.

The Most Expensive Restaurant in Every State

“Filmed with privileged access to The Queen, her family, her staff and her residences, this landmark documentary tells the story of how the Commonwealth has been a central focus and passion throughout Her Majesty’s life,” HBO said in a press release.

Royal-watchers, get ready because HBO also says the film features behind-the-scenes moments with not just the Queen, but Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Princess Anne; Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; and the Countess of Wessex.

Prince Harry is even seen in the film’s short trailer, assuring staff that, “if you suddenly bump into (the Queen) in the corridor, don’t panic,” and adding, “you will, we all do.” His then-fiancee, now wife, the former Meghan Markle, is seen discussing her wedding veil, which bore the embroidered flowers of all 53 British Commonwealth countries.

“Queen of the World” will premiere on HBO on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. PT, and at 5 p.m. PT on HBO GO and HBO NOW.

Not shown in the trailer, but discussed in the film, is a new favorite dish for the Queen. Royal chef Mark Flanagan says in the documentary that the Queen has asked for the Caribbean soup known as callaloo to be served more often.

According to the U.K. Express newspaper, a group of Caribbean cooks came to Buckingham Palace earlier this year to deliver a taste of their homelands to the royals. And one of their dishes quickly won royal acclaim.

“The callaloo soup was an absolute sensation,” Flanagan said. “I had email after email telling me that it must now feature more regularly.”

What’s callaloo, you may ask? Of West African origins, the leafy green stew is popular throughout the Caribbean, and includes callaloo leaves (also known as amaranth, or Chinese spinach). Recipes vary, but may also contain onion, garlic, salt pork, tomatoes, hot peppers and more. It’s so nutritious that it’s often popular with Caribbean athletes in training. It may be served as a soup or accompanied with rice or other dishes.

As this tidbit proves, Queen Elizabeth and crew don’t just nibble crumpets and drink tea these days, they actually have a much more varied diet. Check out what the royal family really eats.