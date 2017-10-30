Peeps Wants to Give Prince Harry His First S’more

Prince Harry shocked the world last week when he revealed that he’s never eaten a s’more. Tons of people eat s’mores, and royals tend to eat better than the rest of us. The Queen drinks Champagne every day, and four-year-old Prince George single-handedly started a food trend for Puy lentils in the U.K. Toasted marshmallows seem pretty common by comparison, but Prince Harry says he’s never eaten one. Now Peeps is trying to rectify that situation by inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to tour their factory on their next U.S. visit.

When news of Prince Harry’s lack of s’mores experience got out, Peeps made up a pair of Willy Wonka-style golden “Royal Tickets” and wrote a letter to Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, asking her to bring him to their factory.

“Dear Meghan, We were recently “royally” surprised to hear the news that your beau, Harry, has never roasted a marshmallow over a campfire,” the company said. “ … Fans across the U.S. are calling on you to help Harry embrace this true American tradition as part of your civic duty.”

The letter includes two VIP invitations to the Peeps factory. It’s not usually open to the public, but they’re willing to make an exception for royalty.

Getting Prince Harry to eat a Peep for his first s’more will probably be a tough sell, though, especially since Prince Harry already has a marshmallow entrepreneur in the family. The Duchess of Cambridge’s brother, James Middleton, owns a company that prints people’s photos on marshmallows. The royal family does tend to eat and drink very well, just look at some of the swanky things that are among Queen Elizabeth II’s 10 favorite drinks.