Prince Harry Reveals Why He Has Never Toasted a Marshmallow

On Prince Harry’s recent visit to Myplace at Brockholes Nature Reserve, he admitted that he had never toasted a marshmallow over a campfire. While at Myplace, a program that gets youth involved in environmental activities in northwest England, the British Royal surprised the young people with his admission.

"I've never toasted marshmallows over a campfire," the 33-year-old prince divulged. "They’re too sweet for me."

As if his marshmallow confession wasn’t shocking enough, he added, "But I've made campfires and slept under the stars more than I've slept in a bed."

It’s absolutely wild to think that the fifth royal in line for the throne has slept more often outdoors than in a cozy castle bed, but it very well may be true. The Prince spent 10 years in the British Army and served two tours of duty in Afghanistan. He is also an avid outdoorsman.

