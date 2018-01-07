A police team in North Wales thought they could get away with posting a photo of their team breakfast on Twitter without causing controversy, but they were surprised when a Twitter user called them out for posting a photo that would be offensive to vegans. More on Vegan Jon Paul Steuer, Former 'Star Trek' Actor Turned Vegan Restaurateur, Dead at 33

According to Indy 100, the Rural Crime Team in North Wales posted the team breakfast on December 18, and the meating was a very meat-centric meal. The table was laden with two serving platters of eggs, another two platters piled high with sausage, and a big plate of bacon. There was also toast, a bowl of baked beans, and what looks like a smaller mushrooms in the background, but judging from the breakfast, it doesn’t look like there are a lot of vegans on the Rural Crime Team.

Not bad eh....not one egg broken..... let the team meeting begin! pic.twitter.com/lL3jzKtJb2 — RuralCrimeTeam™ (@NWPRuralCrime) December 18, 2017

There are some in the area, though, and a user going by “Diana” sent a tweet calling them out for the meat-heavy breakfast.

“Speaking as a tax payer I’d prefer them to be less selective when answering questions and perhaps not post breakfast pics that offend vegetarian/vegan followers - pretty thoughtless considering the job title they have,” Diana posted in a since-deleted tweet.

The Rural Crime Team posted a screenshot of Diana’s Tweet and declared they’d no longer be answering comments or questions on Twitter.

And to finish 2017 I had to post this recent reply about our Twitter account, to show why we are withdrawing from answering questions or comments on Twitter for the time being.



Nothing more I can say really.......



Happy 2018 pic.twitter.com/lh4JMkhYBT — RuralCrimeTeam™ (@NWPRuralCrime) December 31, 2017

Some people really were offended, but more by Diana’s comment than the police photo.

What if I'm offended that your not posting pictures of cooked breakfasts? As a contentious breakfaster I only think it's within my moral and ethical rights to see how good your breakfast is........ — David Burden (@OfficalDB) January 1, 2018

Christ on a bike. Eat what you want and post what you want. If a vegan doesn't want to see it they don't have to follow you. It's a sad state of affairs when someone gets offended over a breakfast — Steel Dalek (@SteelDalek1) January 6, 2018

Vegetarian here but not offended. Not a banner waver. People have a right to live their lives as and how they choose. — Lorraine. 💛💙 (@Lorrain27048741) December 31, 2017

