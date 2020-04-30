  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Taco Bell Crunchy Taco

April 30, 2020
By
Make this fast food favorite at home
taco bell crunchy taco
Courtesy of Taco Bell

Taco Bell's Crunchy Taco is super easy to make at home, and only uses a handful of simple ingredients.

This recipe is courtesy of Taco Bell.

Ready in
10
5
(prepare time)
5
(cook time)
1
Servings
945
Calories Per Serving
Notes

For extra crunch, preheat your oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit and place the crunchy taco shell on an oven-safe dish or pan, and then toast for 10 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 crunchy taco shell
  • 2 spoonfuls seasoned beef
  • 2 finger pinches of shredded lettuce
  • 1 finger pinch of shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

Place seasoned beef along the bottom of your crunchy taco shell.

Sprinkle shredded lettuce right on top of the seasoned beef and tuck it down in the shell. Make sure you leave enough room for the cheese.

Finish with sprinkling shredded cheddar cheese on top of the lettuce.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving945
Total Fat36g55%
Sugar0.2gN/A
Saturated14g72%
Cholesterol429mg100%
Protein148g100%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A15µg2%
Vitamin B1215µg100%
Vitamin B64mg100%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.5%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium103mg10%
Fiber0.9g3.4%
Folate (food)26µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)31µg8%
Folic acid3µgN/A
Iron14mg80%
Magnesium153mg37%
Monounsaturated18gN/A
Niacin (B3)33mg100%
Phosphorus1507mg100%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium2566mg55%
Riboflavin (B2)1mg90%
Sodium580mg24%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg47.6%
Trans2gN/A
Water493gN/A
Zinc37mg100%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
