Taco Bell recently confirmed the umpteenth return of Nacho Fries, but this time, they’re back with a twist. On Jan. 30, the fast food chain will resume selling the regular version (fries seasoned with Mexican spices, served with a side of warm liquid cheese) plus new Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries, which, in addition to the aforementioned toppings, get shredded chicken, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and a drizzle of Buffalo sauce.

Wait — there’s more. Since fries aren’t the easiest to eat on the go, fans can order this new menu item with all the fixings inside a toasty warm flour tortilla. That’s right. A literal Buffalo chicken burrito stuffed to the brim with savory fries, all the cheese your heart desires, cheeky pico and cool sour cream.



Courtesy of Taco Bell

Prior to the announcement of the nationwide launch, Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries were available in Memphis, Tennessee. Testing began over the summer and, six months later, a star was born.

Consumers across the U.S. can get both versions (regular and Buffalo) beginning Jan. 30 for a limited time only. We can all assume that after they go away, Nacho Fries will be back with a vengeance, but there’s no telling whether they’ll be flying solo or with Buffalo chicken in tow. So if you want, grab them while you can because they might disappear into the night like these discontinued snack foods we wish they’d bring back.