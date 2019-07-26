Taco Bell has launched Nacho Fries an insufferable amount of times since they first came out in early 2018, but now this instant cult favorite fast food item is getting a makeover. The fast food giant trialed super spicy Steak Rattlesnake Fries a few months ago, but this time around Taco Bell is cooling things down a bit with another American delicacy: Buffalo chicken.

Limited-time-only Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries feature seasoned fries (obviously) topped with shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, warm nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, sour cream and pico de gallo. Wow. Too bad, so sad for people around the nation though, because Taco Bell is currently offering the new menu item in Memphis, Tennessee, only. Maybe Justin Timberlake could mail you some? Seems like a pretty nice guy.

Taco Bell's Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries can be ordered a la carte or “burrito style” with all the fixings stuffed inside a toasty warm flour tortilla. Both options are $2.99 and will be available until mid-August. Could we see a nationwide rollout in the aftermath? Let’s hope so. Until then, catch us noshing away at America’s 50 best french fries.