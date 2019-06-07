Crispy potatoes, Mexican seasoning and warm cheese are in your future, because Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries are back — again. The popular snack returned for a limited time to participating locations across the country on June 6 so that you can properly “Live Mas” this summer.

It is the second time this year — and the fourth time total since the initial launch in January 2018 — that the dippable menu item has become available. To say Taco Bell fans will be excited is an understatement: The fries were the most successful product launch in the company’s history, selling over 53 million orders during the first release.

For hungrier, messier fry fans, the Nacho Fries also come in Supreme and Bell Grande versions that add beef, diced tomatoes and reduced-fat sour cream. Phew, thankfully the sour cream atop all those carbs and all that cheese is reduced-fat. You know, in case you’re counting calories.

Prices may vary, but the fan favorite typically ranges from $1.29 to $3.49 depending on the version. That is certainly much cheaper than the chain’s most expensive meal ever.

And if the fries are back, that means another over-the-top celebrity commercial is, too. Darren Criss is the latest celebrity to jump on the Nacho Fries advertisement train after Josh Duhamel and James Marsden. Taking it to the next level, the latest ad features an original song — or an “anthem,” if you will. Maybe wild sales and A-list celebrities will qualify the Nacho Fries as one of the most over-the-top fast food menu items of all time.