French bread pizza might not be the most searched-for recipe during coronavirus quarantine — that’s chocolate chip banana bread — but it is one of the most iconic freezer aisle pies in the game. For the first time since its 1970s debut, Stouffer’s has released the secret recipe for fans to make at home.

Although the recipe calls for french bread, you can modify it by using any bread, muffin, roll or bun of your choosing.

If you’re feeling really ambitious, you could even make your own bread. Top with jarred or homemade tomato sauce and, of course, add whatever toppings you want. This super easy recipe takes less than one hour to make.

Stouffer’s French Bread Pizza Recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 country french bread loaf per person, halved

5 ounces tomato pizza sauce

1/8 teaspoon fennel

3 ounces low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 ounce pepperoni, cut in quarters

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cut the loaf of country french bread in half lengthwise.

Place bread on a baking sheet, cut side up. Evenly spread the pizza sauce on each half (2.5 ounces per piece) and sprinkle fennel on both pieces for an added zip of flavor (1/16 teaspoon per half).

Then, top each half with mozzarella (1.5 ounces per piece), followed by the quartered pepperoni (half an ounce per piece).

Place a baking sheet with assembled pizza pieces in the center of the preheated oven. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes until the cheese browns and begins to bubble on the top.

Remove from the oven. French Bread Pizza will be very hot. Allow to rest for five minutes.

Cut, serve and enjoy.