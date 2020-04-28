While things always seem to get in the way of making a cake from scratch or any of those impressive yet difficult dessert recipes, there is one tried and true dessert that is easy to make and satisfies your sweet tooth: banana bread. So, the next time you get the urge to bake, try making this amazingly fluffy banana bread — it only takes up one hour of your time and will make you happy all week long.

Childhood Desserts You Forgot Existed

Try making this delicious staple with your kids, or even post your bread making process to Instagram for the clout. While banana bread is never difficult to make, this recipe is even easier, swapping sugar and eggs for boxed cake mix, allowing you to save those staples for other dishes you can make from your pantry.

After preheating your oven and mixing together your oil, sugar and vanilla extract, you’ll want to whisk in one egg at a time until everything is fully mixed together. Make sure all of the ingredients are at the right temperature before mixing them — it’s one ingenious hack for amateur bakers. Then you should fold in your mashed bananas and add your cake mix and chocolate chips. And, if you run out of any of the required ingredients, check out our list of baking and cooking substitutions everyone should know about.

After everything is mixed together you should bake your cake for about 55 minutes. Once the bread is done, allow it to cool for 10 minutes inside the pan, then transfer it to the cooling rack, and viola, you’ve got banana bread that tastes almost as good as grandmas did. This dessert is the perfect opportunity to get rid of those bananas that have gone brown, and here are other recipes that re-purpose leftovers

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

Ingredients:

1 15.25 yellow box cake mix

1/3 cup oil

1 tablespoon light brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2-3 mashed bananas

1 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips, or another mix-in of choice

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F and grease your 9×5 bread loaf pan. Set aside.

In your large mixing bowl, whisk together your oil, sugar, and vanilla extract. Then, whisk in 1 egg at a time until fully mixed together.

Fold in your mashed bananas and then slowly mix in your box cake mix. Pour about 1/3 of the mix at a time, making sure it all fully mixes together.

Once fully mixed together, fold in 1 c. of your chocolate chips.

Pour into your 9×5 bread loaf pan and top with the remaining 1/2 c. chocolate chips.

Bake for 50-55 minutes, or until your bread passes the "toothpick check"

Once baked, allow your bread to cool for 10 minutes inside the bread loaf pan. After 10 minutes, transfer to a cooling rack for another 15-20 minutes.

Slice and enjoy! Store any leftovers in an airtight container for up to a week after baking.