Stouffer's French Bread Pizza is an iconic freezer aisle food, and now you can make your own homemade version.
This recipe is courtesy of Stouffer's.
Notes
Try making this recipe with any bread, muffin, roll or bun of your choosing; adjust sauce and toppings usage accordingly.
You can choose to prepare this recipe using your own pizza sauce or a jarred version.
Add more of your favorite pizza toppings to each bread piece for variation and adjust bake time accordingly.
Ingredients
- 1 each country french bread loaf, halved
- 5 Ounces tomato pizza sauce
- 1/8 Teaspoon fennel
- 3 Ounces low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese, shredded
- 1 Ounce pepperoni, cut in quarters
Directions
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
Cut the loaf of country french bread in half lengthwise.
Place bread on a nbaking sheet, cut side up. Evenly spread the pizza sauce on each half (2.5 ounces per piece) and sprinkle fennel on both pieces for an added zip of flavor (1/16 teaspoon per half).
Then, top each half with mozzarella (1.5 ounces per piece), followed by the quartered pepperoni (half an ounce per piece).
Place baking sheet with assembled pizza pieces in center of preheated oven. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes until cheese browns and begins to bubble on the top.
Remove from the oven. French Bread Pizza will be very hot. Allow to rest for five minutes.
Cut, serve and enjoy.