4.5
2 ratings

Stouffer's French Bread Pizza

April 30, 2020 | 3:54pm
By
The recipe for this famous frozen food is so simple
stouffer's french bread pizza
Courtesy of Stouffer's

Stouffer's French Bread Pizza is an iconic freezer aisle food, and now you can make your own homemade version.

This recipe is courtesy of Stouffer's.

Ready in
25
7
(prepare time)
18
(cook time)
4
Servings
326
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Try making this recipe with any bread, muffin, roll or bun of your choosing; adjust sauce and toppings usage accordingly.

You can choose to prepare this recipe using your own pizza sauce or a jarred version.

Add more of your favorite pizza toppings to each bread piece for variation and adjust bake time accordingly.

Ingredients

  • 1 each country french bread loaf, halved
  • 5 Ounces tomato pizza sauce
  • 1/8 Teaspoon fennel
  • 3 Ounces low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese, shredded
  • 1 Ounce pepperoni, cut in quarters

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cut the loaf of country french bread in half lengthwise.

Place bread on a nbaking sheet, cut side up. Evenly spread the pizza sauce on each half (2.5 ounces per piece) and sprinkle fennel on both pieces for an added zip of flavor (1/16 teaspoon per half).

Then, top each half with mozzarella (1.5 ounces per piece), followed by the quartered pepperoni (half an ounce per piece).

Place baking sheet with assembled pizza pieces in center of preheated oven. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes until cheese browns and begins to bubble on the top.

Remove from the oven. French Bread Pizza will be very hot. Allow to rest for five minutes.

Cut, serve and enjoy.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving326
Total Fat11g16%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated5g25%
Cholesterol26mg9%
Protein15g30%
Carbs43g14%
Vitamin A42µg5%
Vitamin B120.3µg11.9%
Vitamin B60.2mg12.8%
Vitamin C4mg5%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.3%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium182mg18%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)48µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)130µg32%
Folic acid50µgN/A
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium37mg9%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg28%
Phosphorus197mg28%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium249mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg32.2%
Sodium851mg35%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg48.6%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water68gN/A
Zinc2mg14%
