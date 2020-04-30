stouffer's french bread pizza

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cut the loaf of country french bread in half lengthwise.

Place bread on a nbaking sheet, cut side up. Evenly spread the pizza sauce on each half (2.5 ounces per piece) and sprinkle fennel on both pieces for an added zip of flavor (1/16 teaspoon per half).

Then, top each half with mozzarella (1.5 ounces per piece), followed by the quartered pepperoni (half an ounce per piece).

Place baking sheet with assembled pizza pieces in center of preheated oven. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes until cheese browns and begins to bubble on the top.

Remove from the oven. French Bread Pizza will be very hot. Allow to rest for five minutes.

Cut, serve and enjoy.