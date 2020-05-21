Starbucks has reopened up roughly 85% of its company-owned stores. And as things go back to normal at one of America's favorite coffee chains, that means one thing: new limited-edition drinks. On May 21, Starbucks rolled out the summery new Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink and is bringing back the cult-favorite S’mores Frappucino.

If you went crazy over Starbucks’ Pink Drink, you’re probably going to love new Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink. Starbucks’ new rose-colored drink combines the tropical flavors of guava, passionfruits, pineapple and ginger. Those ingredients are hand-shaken with coconutmilk and ice to create a powder pink creamy beverage right in time for summer.



Photo Courtesy of Starbucks

The Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink joins other non-dairy and customizable beverages on the permanent menu, including the Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink and the Iced Golden Ginger Drink.



For a limited time, Starbucks is also bringing back the S’mores Frappucino. This fan-favorite combines coffee, milk, vanilla and ice along with layers of marshmallow-infused whipped cream, drizzles of milk chocolate sauce and a graham cracker crumble. Starbucks is also launching new food menu items, including a grilled chicken and hummus protein box and an adorable unicorn cake pop.

Many restaurants and stores are beginning to reopen for business, but if you're still brewing your java at home, here are recipes, tips and tricks for making a great coffee.