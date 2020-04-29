Like many other businesses, Starbucks closed its stores to dine-in customers around mid-March, only offering limited services at select locations near hospitals to serve first responders fighting COVID-19. Starting May 4, the coffee chain will begin to reopen with safety protocols determined on a store-by-store basis.

Coronavirus Pandemic: KFC, Chipotle, Starbucks and More Give Back

So,what does that mean for you? The easiest thing to do is order from the Starbucks app and, at most locations, you can pick up your order in the drive-thru or from a barista at the front door without entering the cafe. In cases where social distancing can be accommodated, you can also pick it up at the counter in-store.

For the majority of shops, you’ll only be able to get your coffee at the drive-thru. Fully open cafes will allow a limited number of customers inside at one time, and there will be floor markers and signs promoting proper social distancing. The seating area will remain closed until further notice.



Courtesy of Starbucks

As for Starbucks employees, they will be provided with protective equipment such as face coverings and gloves and have a checkup before every shift, which includes taking their temperature. They will also continue to clean and sanitize often for the foreseeable future to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

In many areas of the U.S., customers can continue to order Starbucks for delivery through Uber Eats. You can even add a note for your driver to leave your order at the door so there’s no contact. As an added bonus, the chain is extending its $0 delivery fee through May too.

Since many of America's dine-in restaurants are still closed to the public, takeout is the way to go. Here's what America has been ordering the most during the coronavirus pandemic.