The first day of fall has come and gone, and even though we're in the midst of Pumpkin Spice Latte season, Starbucks is diving head-first into the holidays. The coffee chain just announced a new lineup of gifts for the winter season, featuring cold cups, tumblers and more — all under $30.

Over the holiday season at Starbucks, you’ll find the following drinkware and more: a 24-ounce Glitter Pink Swirl Cold Cup ($18.95), a 24-ounce Pink Grid Cold Cup ($19.95), a 20-ounce Purple Water Bottle ($24.95) and a 20-ounce Iridescent Tumbler ($27.95), which reflects a full spectrum of colors as the light hits it from different angles.



Courtesy of Starbucks Iridescent Tumbler

Starbucks is also also offering a Christmas Blend, inspired by the original 1984 recipe with notes of herbs, baking spices and a velvety, rich chocolate finish. Also available in decaf, this variety joins the Holiday Blend and Christmas Blend Espresso Roast for $15.95 per 1-pound bag.

If you want to do your browsing before you head into a store, Starbucks now allows customers to pre-order tumblers and other goodies in the app for pickup. Because of COVID-19, the company is not currently filling reusable cups, but you can still show it to the cashier for a 10-cent discount. You could also fill it up with your own barista-quality joe using these tips and recipes for making coffee at home.

Updated Sept. 23at 3:30 p.m.: This story has been updated to reflect when the cups will be released and that Starbucks will not be filling reusable cups.