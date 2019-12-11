popeyes sweater
Courtesy of Popeyes
A Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Holiday Sweater Exists

December 11, 2019 | 6:03am
By
The hype continues
Popeyes’ chicken sandwich is the belle of the ball. The fast food menu item hit celebrity status when it debuted this summer, selling out in the blink of an eye. It didn't stay sold out for long. After a short hiatus, there was an inevitable restocking. Most recently, the sandwich was duct-taped to a canvas during Art Basel Miami and made into art listed for $120k. If you, like us, don’t have that type of dough, declare your love for a fraction of the price with Popeyes' ugly holiday sweater — brioche bun, pickles, fried chicken, mayo and all.

24 Signs You're a Little Too Obsessed With Christmas

popeyes sweater

The Cajun chain's new orange and white striped cotton-acrylic sweater features the famous fried poultry product, snowflakes and Christmas trees. It’s unisex, costs $44.95 and comes in small, medium, large, extra-large, 2XL and 3XL. Get it now while supplies last at UglyChristmasSweater.com/Popeyes

Red Lobster recently released a holiday sweater too. The sold-out product was black with Cheddar Bay Biscuits, lobsters, shrimp and snowflakes. It also featured a zippable insulated pouch to keep real Cheddar Bay Biscuits warm and on-hand for whenever cravings hit. Priorities, right? We get it. Some people ride or die for these menu items with a cult following.

