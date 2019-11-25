The holiday season is upon us and if you’re planning on going to any parties, it’s probably time to start thinking about ugly sweaters. Red Lobster superfans can wear the chain’s most iconic appetizer on their sleeve with the new Cheddar Bay Biscuits sweater, which includes an insulated pouch to hold actual Cheddar Bay Biscuits and keep them warm.

Starting Nov. 26 at 12 p.m. EST, Red Lobster will launch its first-ever pop-up shop online at RedLobsterShop.com, where fans can buy seafood-themed stocking stuffers including fanny packs, T-shirts and more while supplies last.

The star of the seasonal lineup, of course, is the sweater. The garment retails for $39.99 and is attractive yet practical (for anyone who likes their bread on-the-go). The black sweater features a design of Cheddar Bay Biscuits, lobsters, shrimp and snowflakes.



Courtesy of Red Lobster

The pocket at the stomach zips at the front so if anyone pulls a Napoleon Dynamite and asks for your tots (or cheesy garlic biscuits) you can safely conceal them. Even if you don’t actually put anything perishable in there, it’d be a great place to throw your credit card, ID and house key because it’s practically a built-in fanny pack. And when the holidays are over, it won’t go out of style. Ride out the rest of winter by sporting your festive crustaceous apparel at one of the best seafood shacks in America.