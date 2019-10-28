#ChickenGate is over. Popeyes has confirmed that its chicken sandwich is coming back to restaurants nationwide on Sunday, Nov. 3. Following its debut in August, the menu item rose to fame and sold out weeks later, causing quite a ruckus with die-hard fans across the country.

For those unfamiliar with Popeyes’ in-demand sandwich, it features a buttermilk-battered and hand-breaded white meat chicken fillet topped with pickles and mayo or spicy Cajun sauce served on a toasted brioche bun.

The fast food chain announced the grand return with a statement that just said, “I’m back” and a video throwing shade at competitor Chick-fil-A for not being open on Sunday. The Atlanta-based chain serves a similar fried chicken sandwich with pickles on a buttered toasted bun.

The chicken chains got into a little tiff this summer after Chick-fil-A tweeted, “Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the <3 for the original.” The post came right after Popeyes launched its own chicken sandwich, so Popeyes responded, “... y’all good?”

Other brands got in on the action, including Wendy’s, whose social media team tweeted, “Y’all out here fighting about which one of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich.” Dang.

Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/4v9RJFgy0T — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 19, 2019

Popeyes' latest chicken sandwich release won’t be a limited-time run, either. According to the brand, the hot commodity will be coming to locations across the U.S. permanently. Hopefully, this time supply meets demand because this fast food menu item has a major cult following.