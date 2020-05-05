National Nurses Week is observed every year on May 6 through May 12. We're grateful for healthcare professionals always, but this year especially so. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, frontline workers have been risking their lives every day to to help care for those who are sick. It is the ultimate sacrifice, and they should be endlessly celebrated for it. As a small token of appreciation, the following chains are offering nurses and other medical personnel freebies and discounts for Nurses Day on May 6 and beyond.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’, which recently relaunched its coveted Butter Pecan Coffee, is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and doughnut to all nurses and healthcare professionals. All you have to do is say you’re a nurse or healthcare worker who's there for the Nurses Day offer on May 6.

Starbucks

Starbucks has given well over one million free coffees to frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic, and will continue to do so through May 31.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

On May 6, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will treat all healthcare workers to a free brewed coffee of any size or any hot or iced tea. They can also get $1 off any specialty beverage. A valid ID is necessary, and the offer is available in-store only.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering physicians, nurses, surgeons, psychologists, dentists, optometrists, pharmacists and other healthcare workers a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for free every Monday through May 11. Just go to the drive-thru and show your employee badge.

Chipotle

In April, Chipotle pledged to donate a burrito to a medical professional every time a digital customer named their burrito order “4HEROES” on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com. Healthcare workers can visit this page on May 6 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time to request burritos for their medical facility.

Sheetz

Sheetz is offering free coffee to all first responders and healthcare workers through June 1.

Snickers

Snickers is currently offering nurses, delivery drivers, cashiers and other heroes free Snickers gift cards redeemable at Walmart. For every bar sent through this link, Snickers will make a donation to support first responders through Operation Gratitude.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is offering a 10% Heroes Discount off your entire check for nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, servicemen and women, police, firefighters and first responders with a valid medica, state or federal service ID all day, every day.

Hooters

Hooters offers 20% off all food takeout orders for healthcare workers, first responders and military personnel.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is asking people to nominate nurses by tagging them on the chain’s Instagram and Facebook pages May 6 through May 12. Each day, a random selection of nurses will win a National Nurses Week gift card for their family to enjoy a meal together at home. Sure beats frying your own food at home.

Capriotti’s

Capriotti’s is giving one free small sub to any nurse who DMs the shop their CAPAddicts Rewards account email and sends a photo of their healthcare ID. Capriotti’s will load a free sub onto their app for redemption.

Jet’s Pizza

Jet’s Pizza will be offering 30% off menu-priced pizzas for nurses and healthcare professionals using the code BADGE with a valid ID shown up delivery or pickup on May 6.

Verb Bars

If you’re a healthcare worker, text (415) 915-8372 to get Verb Bars delivered to you for free. They contain as much caffeine as a single shot of espresso. If you are a loved one trying to bring happiness to those in your life, read up on more ways to show appreciation with small acts of kindness that can be done from home during the coronavirus pandemic.