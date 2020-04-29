dunkin butter pecan
Courtesy of Dunkin'
  1. Home
  2. Drink
  3. Coffee & Tea
  1. Home
  2. Drink
  3. Coffee & Tea

Dunkin’ Butter Pecan Coffee Is Back, Along With a New Menu Item

April 29, 2020
By
Because America still runs on Dunkin'
dunkin butter pecan
Courtesy of Dunkin'

Here’s some good news: Dunkin’ has brought back one of its most-requested flavors. Butter Pecan has returned to stores nationwide. And on Mondays, DD Perks members can get a medium iced coffee in any flavor for just $2. As an added bonus, Free Donut Fridays have been extended through May.

Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato: Different Coffee Drinks Explained

But wait, there’s more. The coffee chain is also offering a new menu item called Croissant Stuffers, which comes in two varieties: Chicken, Bacon and Cheese featuring Colby Jack and an everything bagel seasoning to top; and a vegetarian option, Three Cheese, which uses mozzarella, cheddar and Swiss. Both are served warm in a sleeve.

Related
17 Things You Didn’t Know About CoffeeHow Much Breakfast Cost the Year You Were BornWhat Delivery Food America Is Ordering During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Dunkin’ is currently available via drive-thru, carry out, delivery and curbside pick up at select locations. Customers can also order ahead on the Dunkin’ app. If there isn't a shop near you, here's how to make barista-quality coffee at home.

 

The Healthiest and Unhealthiest Creamers for Your Coffee