Here’s some good news: Dunkin’ has brought back one of its most-requested flavors. Butter Pecan has returned to stores nationwide. And on Mondays, DD Perks members can get a medium iced coffee in any flavor for just $2. As an added bonus, Free Donut Fridays have been extended through May.

But wait, there’s more. The coffee chain is also offering a new menu item called Croissant Stuffers, which comes in two varieties: Chicken, Bacon and Cheese featuring Colby Jack and an everything bagel seasoning to top; and a vegetarian option, Three Cheese, which uses mozzarella, cheddar and Swiss. Both are served warm in a sleeve.

Dunkin’ is currently available via drive-thru, carry out, delivery and curbside pick up at select locations. Customers can also order ahead on the Dunkin’ app. If there isn't a shop near you, here's how to make barista-quality coffee at home.