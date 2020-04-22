Approximately 22 million kids eat free and low-cost meals during the school day, according to No Kid Hungry, a national movement working to end childhood hunger in America. With school closures across the country, struggling families can keep those kids fed by using the organization’s free meal finder.

How to Send Free Food to Coronavirus Frontline Workers

The recently launched online resource, which was made in partnership with Nestle Pure Life, is available in both English and Spanish. All you have to do is enter your address using this link to find free nutritious food, which will most likely be available for pickup at a local school.

The map will also tell you what time each meal is being served at each individual location. You can also find this information by texting the word “FOOD” to 877-877.



Courtesy of No Kid Hungry

If you’re not in need of food and are in the financial position to support this campaign, you can donate to No Kid Hungry here. Coronavirus is still considered highly contagious in the U.S., and it's important that we have the information needed to stay safe. Can COVID-19 spread through food or takeout containers? We checked with the experts to answer your coronavirus food questions.