Doctors, nurses and other medical personnel are showing up to work day after day amid the coronavirus pandemic to help the most critical patients, putting their own health and safety at risk. If you are in the financial position to say thanks to frontline workers by providing a contribution of your choosing, these brands and organizations are currently taking donations to provide them with free food.

&pizza

In partnership with Citi, one of America's favorite pizza chains, &pizza, launched Hero Kitchens to provide hospital workers with free pizza. To contribute to keeping them fed, click here and place an order for a Hero Pie or text “#feedthem” to 200-03.

Dunkin’

Send your local (or faraway) hero their favorite kind of coffee by purchasing a gift card at DunkinCoffeeBreak.com. For every e-gift card purchased, the coffee chain will donate $1 to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s COVID-19 relief fund up to $100,000.

Pizza vs. Pandemic

Pizza vs. Pandemic is an initiative by Slice Out Hunger, Slice and Pizza to the Polls that helps independent pizzerias supply delicious pizzas to frontline workers at hospitals, clinics, shelters and other care centers. The orders are funded by donations from the public. To contribute, click here.

Feed the Frontlines

Feed the Frontlines is a donation-based charity feeding frontline workers in New York City. All deliveries come from local restaurants. To make a donation, click here.

Off Their Plate

Off Their Plate provides nutritious meals to hospital teams while providing more than 50% of meal cost as economic relief for restaurant workers at risk of unemployment. To make a donation, click here.

Sweetgreen

The Sweetgreen Impact Outpost Fund was launched in partnership with Jose Andres’ non-profit World Central Kitchen to deliver free Sweetgreen to hospital workers and other medical personnel. To donate to the program, click here.

Help Feed the Frontlines LA

Started by a small group of local moms in Los Angeles, Help Feed the Frontlines is now partnered with World Central Kitchen to feed healthcare workers meals from local restaurants. To donate, click here.

Feed the Frontline NOLA

When you donate to Feed the Frontline NOLA, the organization orders food from locally owned restaurants to be delivered to hospitals by artists and musicians who are no longer able to work. To donate, click here or here for the GoFundMe.

Give InKind for Chicago

Support Chicago-area hospital workers by coordinating food delivery from the restaurant of your choosing. For further instruction, click here.

Girl Scouts Cookie Care

The Girl Scouts of America has moved its operations online, where you can buy or donate cookies like Samoas, Tagalongs and Thin Mints to first responders, volunteers and local causes in need. To do so, click here.

Meals4Heroes

Meals4Heroes is a volunteer-based organization accepting donations to feed New York City frontline workers including doctors, nurses and EMTs, and tip restaurant staffers. Just $10 provides one meal. To donate, click here.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is partnering with Sony Music Nashville artists including Chris Young to raise money for meals for healthcare professionals. For every meal purchased, the cult-favorite restaurant chain will donate one additional meal to caregivers at HCA Healthcare-affiliated hospitals in Dallas; Houston; Orlando, Florida; Tampa, Florida and Nashville, Tennessee. Fans can watch the livestream concert on Cracker Barrel’s Facebook livestream on Sunday, April 26.

Territory Foods

Territory Foods is a meal delivery service currently available in 13 markets including New York City; Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; Dallas; Houston; San Francisco; Sacramento, California; Los Angeles; Inland Empire, California; San Diego; Hampton Roads, Virginia and Richmond, Virginia. If you donate two meals to frontline workers, the brand will donate a third.

Territory Foods is also working with “Top Chef” finalist Eric Adjepong. If you opt in to receive the meal he designed, a portion of the proceeds will go to charitable foundations including the James Beard Relief Fund.

Donation-based contributions from the public are just one of many ways to show kindness in the midst of coronavirus. Additionally, larger entities are working to help first responders too. Here’s what brands like KFC, Chipotle and Starbucks are doing to give back.