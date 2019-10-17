kentucky fried wings
KFC Launches 'Seasoned Tickets' Wing Delivery for Football Season

By
Only 500 fans will score the sweet deal
There are 15 weeks left until Super Bowl LIV, and KFC wants to feed you during 10 of them. The fried chicken chain just introduced "Seasoned Tickets," which are, in a way, very similar to Olive Garden’s Pasta Pass. For just $75 per package, ticket holders will receive 48 Kentucky Fried Wings delivered to their doorstep once a week from Nov. 7 through Jan. 15, 2020.

The new bone-in chicken wings were recently added to menus nationwide and currently come in four varieties: Buffalo, honey BBQ, Nashville hot or plain. A 48-piece order regularly costs $36.99, and if you bought one order every week for 10 weeks, that’d cost you $369.90.

With Seasoned Tickets, you’d be saving $294.90 and you get an extra 48 wings on week 10. That’s 528 wings in total (a $439.89 value). We aren’t exactly qualified to give financial advice, but this sounds like a pretty good deal.

Only 500 buyers will score KFC’s Seasoned tickets, which do, in fact, smell like the Colonel’s 11 herbs and spices. They’re available exclusively on StubHub.com/KFC starting Oct. 17. Once you place your order, you will receive a “delicious smelling” package in the mail with instructions on how to redeem your wings for delivery (or pick-up, if you prefer) through the KFC website.

For the record, these aren’t your typical bone-in chicken wings, but they are finger-lickin’ good (we would know because we tried them). Non-ticket holders can pull up to the drive-thru and shell over $5 for a six-piece, $9.99 for a 12-piece, $18.99 for a 24-piece or $36.99 for the 48-piece. Each size is available for free delivery through Grubhub and Seamless on orders of $12 or more now through Nov. 12. No KFC in sight? No problem. We've got you covered with the best Buffalo wings in America.

