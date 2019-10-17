There are 15 weeks left until Super Bowl LIV, and KFC wants to feed you during 10 of them. The fried chicken chain just introduced "Seasoned Tickets," which are, in a way, very similar to Olive Garden’s Pasta Pass. For just $75 per package, ticket holders will receive 48 Kentucky Fried Wings delivered to their doorstep once a week from Nov. 7 through Jan. 15, 2020.

The new bone-in chicken wings were recently added to menus nationwide and currently come in four varieties: Buffalo, honey BBQ, Nashville hot or plain. A 48-piece order regularly costs $36.99, and if you bought one order every week for 10 weeks, that’d cost you $369.90.

With Seasoned Tickets, you’d be saving $294.90 and you get an extra 48 wings on week 10. That’s 528 wings in total (a $439.89 value). We aren’t exactly qualified to give financial advice, but this sounds like a pretty good deal.

Only 500 buyers will score KFC’s Seasoned tickets, which do, in fact, smell like the Colonel’s 11 herbs and spices. They’re available exclusively on StubHub.com/KFC starting Oct. 17. Once you place your order, you will receive a “delicious smelling” package in the mail with instructions on how to redeem your wings for delivery (or pick-up, if you prefer) through the KFC website.

For the record, these aren’t your typical bone-in chicken wings, but they are finger-lickin’ good (we would know because we tried them). Non-ticket holders can pull up to the drive-thru and shell over $5 for a six-piece, $9.99 for a 12-piece, $18.99 for a 24-piece or $36.99 for the 48-piece. Each size is available for free delivery through Grubhub and Seamless on orders of $12 or more now through Nov. 12. No KFC in sight? No problem. We've got you covered with the best Buffalo wings in America.